VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 190.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

HODL opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

