iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,180,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,802,000 after buying an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 229,587 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.16.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

