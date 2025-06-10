Attessa Capital LLC Buys 5,036 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Attessa Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Attessa Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Attessa Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 961.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,599,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,039,000. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 745,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after buying an additional 282,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,296,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.4118 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

