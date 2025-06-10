Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UWM. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Stock Up 1.5%

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $333.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.22.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

