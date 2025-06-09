Vert Asset Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust makes up 1.2% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $96.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.