JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

