Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4%

TMUS opened at $245.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.19. The company has a market cap of $279.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.18 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

