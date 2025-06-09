Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Sells 50,667 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,667 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.