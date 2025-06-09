iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,591,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $561.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.87. The stock has a market cap of $591.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.