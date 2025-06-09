Truefg LLC Acquires 3,639 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Truefg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $37,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,184 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

