Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,620 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $70,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the first quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $372.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average is $153.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.