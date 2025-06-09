Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 8,483 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after buying an additional 1,237,158 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after buying an additional 422,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $274.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.69 and its 200 day moving average is $266.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.