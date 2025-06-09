CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of INTC opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

