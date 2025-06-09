Centricity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 204 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

