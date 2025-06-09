Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $274.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.11. The company has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

