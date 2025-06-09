Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE GE opened at $255.71 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $257.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.94 and a 200-day moving average of $196.34. The firm has a market cap of $272.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

