Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 3.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,136,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,003 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $85.60 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

