Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $800,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,181,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

