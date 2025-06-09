Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 728 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Unilever by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Unilever by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $63.03 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UL shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

