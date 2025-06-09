51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Issues Earnings Results

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of COE traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 49,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,430. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of -0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered 51Talk Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

