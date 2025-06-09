CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.5% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Visa stock opened at $370.44 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $683.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,991,249.33. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

