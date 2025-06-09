John Mutch Sells 500 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $55,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,505.32. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Mutch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, John Mutch sold 750 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGYS traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $113.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,312. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.37 and a beta of 0.74. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,167,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,827 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $80,730,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 294,831 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 765,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after buying an additional 99,419 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

