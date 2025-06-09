Critical Comparison: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Americold Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.15 billion 0.03 -$178.49 million ($38.63) -0.16 Americold Realty Trust $2.63 billion 1.89 -$336.21 million ($0.43) -40.51

Risk and Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Americold Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Americold Realty Trust 0 3 8 0 2.73

Americold Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $26.09, indicating a potential upside of 49.78%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust 2.84% -12.89% 1.01% Americold Realty Trust -3.54% -2.70% -1.21%

Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out -0.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Americold Realty Trust pays out -214.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Americold Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S. national average, and in all methods including direct real estate, equity, and debt. We currently anticipate future investments will predominantly be in upper upscale hotels. We own our lodging investments and conduct our business through Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership (Ashford Trust OP), our operating partnership. Ashford OP General Partner LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashford Trust, serves as the sole general partner of our operating partnership.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio. The Third-Party Managed segment manages warehouses on behalf of third parties and provides warehouse management services to food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities. The Transportation segment is involved in brokering and managing transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products. The Other segment includes ownership in a limestone quarry in Carthage, Missouri. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

