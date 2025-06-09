CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Trimmed by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.8% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in CVS Health by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $63.61 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

