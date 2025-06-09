Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total value of $4,054,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,448,468.70. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darcy Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 7th, Darcy Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $1,294,980.00.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 2.4%

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $12.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $498.09. 74,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,282. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.90 and its 200-day moving average is $418.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

