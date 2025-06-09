Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $114.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

