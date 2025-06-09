Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,410 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $34,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,027,000 after buying an additional 125,442 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 94,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

