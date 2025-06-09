Comparing BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of BM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Independent Bank and BM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 2 0 2 3.00 BM Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank presently has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.39%. BM Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Independent Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than BM Technologies.

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and BM Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $694.32 million 3.98 $192.08 million $4.44 14.62 BM Technologies $55.25 million 1.10 -$17.33 million ($1.11) -4.50

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 19.58% 6.57% 1.00% BM Technologies -22.62% -47.64% -26.42%

Summary

Independent Bank beats BM Technologies on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. It offers commercial real estate and construction, commercial and industrial, small business, secured and unsecured commercial, and consumer real estate loans; term loans and revolving/nonrevolving lines of credit; overdraft protection and letters of credit; and residential mortgages and home equity loans and lines. In addition, the company provides cash management services, such as ACH transaction processing, positive pay, and remote deposit services; investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; mobile, online, and telephone banking; estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machines; debit and credit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, third party model portfolios, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products, as well as advisory platforms. Further, it invests in low-income housing tax credit projects; holds, maintains, and disposes foreclosed properties; and operates as an investment advisor. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

About BM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BM Technologies, Inc., a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.