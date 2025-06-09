Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,253 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 0.9% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $137,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,805,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,972 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 6,969.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,813 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,257,000 after buying an additional 1,444,021 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $59.25 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

