Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after buying an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after buying an additional 1,194,696 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 94,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $72.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

