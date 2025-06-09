Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 124,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $561.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.87.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

