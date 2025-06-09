Everest Management Corp. Sells 261 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Everest Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,215 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.7% of Everest Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Everest Management Corp.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 61,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,980 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $174.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average of $160.24. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

