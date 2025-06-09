Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Raised by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $481.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

