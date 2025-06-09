Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of T stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

