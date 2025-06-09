JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $950.00 to $800.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $836.48.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded up $9.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $502.25. The stock had a trading volume of 651,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,173. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $569.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $656.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.