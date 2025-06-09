Bank of New Hampshire Sells 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.7% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

