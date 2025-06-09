Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.81.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.89. 1,204,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,139. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $214.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,779 shares of company stock worth $159,318,643 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

