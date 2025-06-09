2,917 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Acquired by International Private Wealth Advisors LLC

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after buying an additional 2,818,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 39,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $5,016,755.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $810,271,540.26. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock valued at $369,820,528. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $127.72 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $135.28. The company has a market cap of $301.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.25, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

