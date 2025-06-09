Courier Capital LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $128.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.18 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.17. The stock has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

