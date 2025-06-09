iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,625,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 17.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,051,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

