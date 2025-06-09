Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.67 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
