OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of RSP opened at $178.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.