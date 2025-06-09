Brokerages Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) PT at $132.53

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.53.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,592 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $175.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.17. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $177.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.03%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

