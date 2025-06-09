Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NU shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in NU by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,005,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 359,733 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NU by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 502,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.14 on Monday. NU has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NU will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU



Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

