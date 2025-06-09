MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.40.
ML has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $85.90 on Monday. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a PE ratio of 390.45 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.43.
MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
