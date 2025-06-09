MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.40.

ML has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MoneyLion

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

MoneyLion Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 25.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MoneyLion by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $85.90 on Monday. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a PE ratio of 390.45 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.43.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.