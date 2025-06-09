Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 284 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $1,679,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 85,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $72.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

