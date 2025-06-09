Bank of New Hampshire Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.43.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $468.41 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $491.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.18 and its 200-day moving average is $388.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.47, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

