iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $39,347,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $93.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.78. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $82.32 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

