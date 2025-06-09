Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Aemetis from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Get Aemetis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMTX

Aemetis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $1.95 on Friday. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aemetis by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.