Financial Comparison: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AMTD Digital and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Argo Blockchain 1 1 0 0 1.50

Risk and Volatility

AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Argo Blockchain -92.08% N/A -59.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares AMTD Digital and Argo Blockchain's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMTD Digital and Argo Blockchain”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $23.45 million 22.06 $41.74 million N/A N/A Argo Blockchain $48.52 million 0.62 -$35.03 million ($0.97) -0.43

AMTD Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Blockchain.

Summary

AMTD Digital beats Argo Blockchain on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

